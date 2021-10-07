Dengue: 208 more hospitalised, no death in 24hrs

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 08:01 pm

Dengue: 208 more hospitalised, no death in 24hrs

Among the new patients, 173 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 08:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Some 208 more people were hospitalised with dengue fever, although no death from the mosquito-borne disease was reported in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Among the new patients, 173 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 35 were outside Dhaka division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 19,544 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 73 of them died of the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 873 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of Thursday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 716 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 157 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 18,598 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

This year, the number of infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases. Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide although these approaches have not proven to be effective in mosquito control.

