Dengue outbreak: 2 more die, 211 hospitalised in 24hrs

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 08:04 pm

Total 82 people have died from the mosquito-borne disease this year 

Two more people died of dengue and 211 new patients were hospitalized across the country in the past 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the latest development, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year has increased to 82, reports the Directorate General of Medical Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 163 were undergoing treatment in different Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 48 cases were reported from outside the division,

Some 928 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning.

Since January this year, some 20,729 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

As of Wednesday morning, 928 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country.

Of them, 766 patients are receiving treatment at different medical facilities in the capital while the remaining 162 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, as many as 19,719 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, added the DGHS.

This year, the number of dengue infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases.

Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide to prevent Aedes breeding but without much effect. 

