Dengue: 129 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported hospitalisation of 129 new dengue patients in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Although dengue cases were supposed to drop ahead of winter the country is still seeing over 100 dengue cases per day.



The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.



Among the new patients,103 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 26 cases were reported from outside the division.



Some 555 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday.



Of them, 445 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 110 were listed outside Dhaka.



Since January, some 25,897 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 25, 206 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.



In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths.



In October, the number of dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded.