Dengue: 129 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 08:55 pm

Related News

Dengue: 129 more hospitalised in 24 hours

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Dengue: 129 more hospitalised in 24 hours

Bangladesh reported hospitalisation of 129 new dengue patients in 24 hours till Thursday morning. 

Although dengue cases were supposed to drop ahead of winter the country is still seeing over 100 dengue cases per day. 
 
The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 98 in the current year as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 
 
Of the deceased, 90 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions. 
 
Among the new patients,103 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 26 cases were reported from outside the division. 
 
Some 555 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday. 
 
Of them, 445 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 110 were listed outside Dhaka. 
 
Since January, some 25,897 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 25, 206 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS. 
 
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 23 deaths. 
 
In October, the number of dengue cases came down to 5,604 with 22 deaths recorded. 

Top News

Dengue / Dengue Cases / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

2h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

2h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

2h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka