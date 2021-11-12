Dengue: 103 more hospitalised in Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 06:22 pm

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 96 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh reported 103 new dengue patients being hospitalised in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year remained unchanged at 96 as no fresh death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 88 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.

Among the new patients, 98 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 5 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 665 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Friday.

Of them, 543 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 122 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 25,344 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 24,583 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

