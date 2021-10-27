Dengue: 1 more dies, 184 patients hospitalised

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 07:33 pm

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 89, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Dengue claimed one more life in Bangladesh while 184 new patients were hospitalised with the fever in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 89, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 82 people died in the Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh division.

Among the new patients, 151 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 33 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 864 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday.

Of them, 711 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 153 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 23,054 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 22,101 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.

Bangladesh

Dengue / Dengue Fever / death / Dengue deaths / Dengue Cases / Dhaka / rajshahi / Mymensingh / Sylhet / Barishal / Chattogram

