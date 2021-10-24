Dengue: 1 more die, 179 new patients hospitalised

Dengue claimed one more life in Bangladesh while 179 new patients were hospitalised with the fever in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 87, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 80 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh division.

Among the new patients, 154 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 25 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 840 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday.

Of them, 680 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 160 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 22,498 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 21,571 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.