Dengue: 1 more die, 179 new patients hospitalised

Health

UNB
24 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

Related News

Dengue: 1 more die, 179 new patients hospitalised

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 87, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

UNB
24 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
Dengue: 1 more die, 179 new patients hospitalised

Dengue claimed one more life in Bangladesh while 179 new patients were hospitalised with the fever in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 87, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 80 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh division.

Among the new patients, 154 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 25 cases were reported from outside the division.

Some 840 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday.

Of them, 680 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 160 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 22,498 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 21,571 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.

In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue Cases / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly