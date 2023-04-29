Dengue: 1 death, 15 cases reported in 24 hours

Health

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 05:11 pm

Related News

Dengue: 1 death, 15 cases reported in 24 hours

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 05:11 pm
Dengue: 1 death, 15 cases reported in 24 hours

One more dengue patient died and 15 people were hospitalized with infection in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new causality, the official death toll from dengue rose to 11 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 10 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 5 outside Dhaka.

Forty-four dengue patients, including 31 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 977 dengue cases and 922 recoveries. 

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

Also, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

18h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

6h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

6h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

11m | TBS Stories
Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

5h | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

6h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'