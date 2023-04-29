Dengue: 1 death, 15 cases reported in 24 hours

One more dengue patient died and 15 people were hospitalized with infection in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new causality, the official death toll from dengue rose to 11 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 10 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 5 outside Dhaka.

Forty-four dengue patients, including 31 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, according to the DGHS.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 977 dengue cases and 922 recoveries.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.

Also, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.