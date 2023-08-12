Demand for saline 10 times more this year with rising dengue cases: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 05:48 pm

Related News

Demand for saline 10 times more this year with rising dengue cases: Health minister

There is a demand for at least 40,000 bags of saline every day, which means 12 lakh bags are needed per month, Maleque said.

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 05:48 pm
File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected
File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today (12 August) the demand for saline increased ten times more due to a rise in the number of dengue patients this year.

During his visit to the 250-bed Manikganj General Hospital, the health minister said there is a demand for at least 40,000 bags of saline every day, which means 12 lakh bags are needed per month.

Maleque also said the companies producing saline across the country have been asked to produce as much as they can. 

"The companies are producing saline accordingly. But the demand is still much higher," he added.

WHO urges swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh

"Instructions have already been given to import saline from abroad for two months, if needed," he said. 

Unicef calls for donation to fight dengue outbreak in Bangladesh

The health minister said all necessary measures had been taken to provide medical care to dengue patients.

"In Dhaka, there are 3,000 beds already arranged in different hospitals. Of these, about 2,000 beds are filled with dengue patients, and the remaining 1,000 beds are vacant. There are 5,000 beds across the country, with many beds still vacant," he said.

Stating that there is no shortage of dengue testing kits, Maleque said government hospitals have been told they are allowed to buy kits from outside if there is a shortage of supply. 

Drawing the attention of city corporations and municipality officials, he said mosquitoes have to be reduced to bring the dengue situation under control. 

He urged the officials to use good medicines to further reduce the number of mosquitoes.

Top News

health minister Zahid Maleque / Dengue / saline / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

13h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

12h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May