Deaths from dengue now 1,341 with 8 more reported Monday

UNB
30 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 06:47 pm

A mother ties the knot of her dengue infected sons longyi at a hospital in Dhaka. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,341 this year.

During the period, 1,708 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 6,463 dengue patients, including over 1,784 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 69,388 dengue cases and 2, 61,584 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

