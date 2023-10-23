Deaths from dengue now 1,272 with 17 more reported today

The cycle of virus infection breaks if the infected patients stay inside mosquito nets – meaning human activities will determine whether the outbreak will continue until November or stop earlier this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Seventeen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,272 this year.

During the period, 2,014 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 7,589 dengue patients, including over 2,000 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 57,060 dengue cases and 2, 48,199 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.