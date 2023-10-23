Deaths from dengue now 1,272 with 17 more reported today

Health

UNB
23 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 08:49 pm

Related News

Deaths from dengue now 1,272 with 17 more reported today

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 57,060 dengue cases and 2, 48,199 recoveries this year

UNB
23 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 08:49 pm
The cycle of virus infection breaks if the infected patients stay inside mosquito nets – meaning human activities will determine whether the outbreak will continue until November or stop earlier this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar
The cycle of virus infection breaks if the infected patients stay inside mosquito nets – meaning human activities will determine whether the outbreak will continue until November or stop earlier this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Seventeen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,272 this year.

During the period, 2,014 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 7,589 dengue patients, including over 2,000 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 2, 57,060 dengue cases and 2, 48,199 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

 

Top News

Dengue / Dengue deaths / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

10h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

1h | TBS World
16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

2h | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

9h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World