Deaths from dengue now 1,079 with 15 more dying in last 24hrs

Health

UNB
07 October, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 06:55 pm

Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB

Fifteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,079 this year.

During the period, 2,158 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 585 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,171 dengue patients, including 2,912 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 220,822 dengue cases and 210,572 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

