Deaths from dengue now 1,064 with 9 more reported Friday

UNB
06 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 08:09 pm

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,064 this year.

During the period, 1,800 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 504 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 8,921 dengue patients, including 2,752 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 218,664 dengue cases and 208,679 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

