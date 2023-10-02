Deaths from dengue now 1,017 as 11 more die in 24hrs

Health

UNB
02 October, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 06:57 pm

Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients under treatment at a city hospital. File photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,017 this year.

During the period, 2,595 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 607 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital – indicating a deterioration across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,283 dengue patients, including 3,120 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 208,884 dengue cases and 198,584 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

 

