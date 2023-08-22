Deaths from dengue near 500-mark 

The death toll from dengue infection is nearing the 500-mark this year in the country with eight more casualties reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Besides, 2,168 new dengue patients were hospitalised in the meantime, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest additions, at least 493 dengue patients have died across the country– the highest ever yearly dengue death in Bangladesh's history.

Previously, the country recorded 281 deaths from dengue in a year in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths in 2019.

In addition, 10,4359 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals this year, shows DGHS data.

Comparatively, the highest number of dengue cases ever was recorded in 2019, with a reported count of 101,354.

Of the new cases, 842 were reported in Dhaka city and 1326 were from various parts of the country.

So far 96,037 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 7829 dengue patients, including 3570 in Dhaka, 4259 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.