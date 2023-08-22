Deaths from dengue near 500-mark 

Health

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 07:29 pm

Related News

Deaths from dengue near 500-mark 

Hospitalisations from the disease has already crossed the 1,00,000-mark

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 07:29 pm
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. File Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

The death toll from dengue infection is nearing the 500-mark this year in the country with eight more casualties reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Besides, 2,168 new dengue patients were hospitalised in the meantime, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest additions, at least 493 dengue patients have died across the country– the highest ever yearly dengue death in Bangladesh's history.

Previously, the country recorded 281 deaths from dengue in a year in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths in 2019.

In addition, 10,4359 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals this year, shows DGHS data.

Comparatively, the highest number of dengue cases ever was recorded in 2019, with a reported count of 101,354.

Of the new cases, 842 were reported in Dhaka city and 1326 were from various parts of the country.

So far 96,037 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 7829 dengue patients, including 3570 in Dhaka, 4259 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

Bangladesh / Top News

health / Dengue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19