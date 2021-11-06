Covid-19 death count drops to 1 in 24hrs

Health

The only death has been reported from the Dhaka division

Bangladesh reported only one death from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

The only death, which has been reported from the Dhaka division, was last recorded on 5 April in 2020. 

Besides, 154 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.18% as the health officials tested 13,072 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reproted three deaths and 196 cases on Friday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,891 and the case tally increased to 15,70,835 in the country.

Also, 157 patients were also declared Covid-19 free in the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

