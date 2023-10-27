Death toll from dengue rises to 1,317 with 11 more deaths in 24hr

UNB
27 October, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 10:32 pm

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Eleven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,317 this year.

During the period, 1,431 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 365 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, DGHS said.

A total of 6,798 dengue patients, including 1,929 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 264,062 dengue cases and 255,947 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

