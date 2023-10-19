Death toll from dengue rises to 1,214 as 8 more die in 24hr

The cycle of virus infection breaks if the infected patients stay inside mosquito nets – meaning human activities will determine whether the outbreak will continue until November or stop earlier this year. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The country recorded 8 more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 1,214 this year.

Besides, another 2,350 were hospitalised during the period, taking the number of hospitalisations from dengue to 2,49,543 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 504 were reported in Dhaka city.

A total of 8,232 dengue patients, including 2472 in Dhaka and 57560 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

So far 2,40,097 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.