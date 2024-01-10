Daily Covid positivity rate rises above 5%; experts fear rapid rise in infections in February

The number of daily Covid cases keeps rising in the country as 19 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Health officials recorded the positivity rate at 5.38% during the same period after testing 885 samples across the country, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services

The country's Covid-19 positivity rate was below 5% for more than 5 months from July 2023 to January 9 this year.

According to the World Health Organisation, Covid-19 infections are considered to be under control if a country's detection rate remains below 5% for more than two consecutive weeks.

Although the infections surged, Bangladesh saw no death from the virus in the last few weeks.

So far, 29,447 people have died of the virus and 20,46,459 tested positive in the country since the outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, 14 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 98.41%.

Infections may rise rapidly in February

Speaking about the rising Covid-19 infections, Public Health Expert Dr M Mushtuq Hussain told The Business Standard that coronavirus infection is increasing rapidly across the globe due to the new Covid variant JN.1 in various countries including India, Russia.

"However, this variant is not yet available in Bangladesh. As new variants become available, infections may increase more rapidly."

"Bangladesh generally has fewer Covid patients during winter. Covid infection may increase here in February," he warned.

Dr Mushtuq advised constant precautions to deal with corona infection and said, "It is necessary to wear a mask to avoid not only Covid but also respiratory diseases like tuberculosis or to save yourself from pollution.

"Besides, the practice of hand washing should be continued. It will protect from Covid as well as other diseases."

As the number of corona infections increases, the elderly, people with various long-term diseases including cancer-kidney, and pregnant women should be more careful, he also said.