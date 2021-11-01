Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, lowest in 1.5 years

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 05:09 pm

Bangladesh reports 2 Covid deaths, lowest in 1.5 years

The new victims are from Dhaka and no death from the virus was reported from other parts of the country

Bangladesh reported two deaths from Covid-19, all from the Dhaka division, in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

The single-day death toll reported today is the lowest since 5 May last year. 

Meanwhile, 214 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

Also, the positivity rate declined to a record low as the health officials reported 1.08% infections after testing 19,734 samples across the country. 

Earlier on 30 March last year, the positivity rate was recorded at .65% in the country.

Bangladesh reported six casualties and 211 cases on Sunday. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,870 and the case tally climbed to 15,69,753 in the country.

Also, 202 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,842 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,028 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

