Ctg hospital overcharges Tk2200 for cannula, charges money without doing tests!

Royal Hospital, a private hospital in Chattogram city, has been accused of declaring a two-and half-year-old boy as Covid-19 positive without any Covid test and overcharging for fitting cannula.

The hospital also charged Tk2,200 for fitting cannula for administering saline to the child named Ayan, relatives of the patient said.

Lawyer Syed Mukhtar Ahmed, the father of Ayan, told The Business Standard, "I admitted my son to that hospital on Saturday as he had a fever. On the first day, the duty doctor prescribed Covid and D-Dymer tests for Ayan and blood was collected from Ayan. "

"The doctor administered antibiotics to my son on Saturday and Sunday. But we know that Covid patients are not administered antibiotics. So we have done a Covid test from another diagnostic centre and he was tested negative. "

"As I did not see any sign of recovery in my son for two days, on Monday I requested the hospital to discharge him. But surprisingly the hospital authorities charged Tk2,200 for fitting a cannula, Tk6,000 as service charge, and Tk5,200 as room rent. It also charged Tk2700 for the Covid test."

"When we sought his Covid report, the hospital manager refused to give it. Then we came to know that, the hospital declared my son as Covid positive and charged extra money without doing any Covid test," he alleged.

Nurul Amin, the manager of the hospital, told The Business Standard, "In fact, there is a misunderstanding here. As a relative of the baby has done the Covid test from an outside lab, we did not test anymore. But we added that charge by mistake.

Regarding the overcharge for cannula, he said, "We have to hire an expert from outside to fit the cannula to children. He took Tk2,200, we have taken nothing."

Dr Ariful Amin, chairman, Royal Hospital Limited, said, "We are sorry for the inconvenience. This happened due to the mistake of the staff. A special meeting has been called for the incident next Saturday."