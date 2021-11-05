Covid kills 3 in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported three deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Besides, 196 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate stands at 1.12% with health officials having tested 17,446 people across the country.

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 247 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,890 and the case tally increased to 15,70,681 in the country.

Among the deaths, one each died in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 178 patients were also declared Covid-19 free in the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.
 

