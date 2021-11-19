Covid deaths rise to 7 in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 05:20 pm

Related News

Covid deaths rise to 7 in 24hrs

TBS Report
19 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 05:20 pm

Bangladesh saw a rise both in the number of daily deaths and cases as the health officials recorded seven more casualties and 253 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

In a span of 24 hours, the country reported five deaths and 244 cases in the previous day. 

Meanwhile, the current positivity rate stands at 1.40%, up from 1.25% a day ago, as 18,124 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours period.  

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,946 and the case tally increased to 15,73,711 in the country.

Among the deaths, six were reported in Dhaka division and one in Chattogram division. 

Also, 298 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,887 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,059 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

22h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

22h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

22h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  