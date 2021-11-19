Covid deaths rise to 7 in 24hrs

Bangladesh saw a rise both in the number of daily deaths and cases as the health officials recorded seven more casualties and 253 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

In a span of 24 hours, the country reported five deaths and 244 cases in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the current positivity rate stands at 1.40%, up from 1.25% a day ago, as 18,124 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours period.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,946 and the case tally increased to 15,73,711 in the country.

Among the deaths, six were reported in Dhaka division and one in Chattogram division.

Also, 298 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,887 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,059 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.