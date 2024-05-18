Covid-19: One more death reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 11 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday (18 May) morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,495 and caseload to 2,050,234, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 3.46% as 318 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41% and 1.44%, respectively.