Covid-19 cases fall, but dengue patients rise sharply

The Covid-19 caseload witnessed a 12% fall over the last one week, but dengue cases have now marked a sharp rise with 221 people hospitalised in 24 hours till Monday 8 am.

In this situation, health experts suggest that people stay aware of both deadly viruses.

The Covid-19 positive cases remained below 10,000 in the last four days, contributing to a little fall in the pressure of patients on general beds of Covid hospitals, but intensive care beds are still struggling to accommodate critically ill patients.

On the other hand, in the first 16 days of August, dengue fever claimed 13 lives, while 3,663 patients were hospitalised during the period. Hospitals are now mainly witnessing an increasing number of child dengue patients.

After having admitted Covid-19 patients more than its accommodation capacity in the last one and half months, Kurmitola General Hospital had 49 empty beds on Monday.

Other hospitals including, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, also experienced a bit reduced pressure of Covid-19 patients.

Even two weeks ago, the hospitals would turn away patients because of not having enough beds. The situation has now changed with a fall in new cases.

In the meantime, Bangladesh reported 174 deaths from Covid-19 and 6,684 new cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning. During the time, the positivity rate was 21.08%, which has been hovering at 20% for the last three days.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 24,349 and the case tally increased to 14,25,861 in the country.

According to the health directorate, on 9 August, 62.26% of patients were admitted to general beds and 87.82% to intensive care beds in hospitals across the country. A week later, on Monday, 49.48% of patients were admitted to general beds and 74.71% to ICUs.

Brigadier General Dr Md Nazmul Haque, director at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, told The Business Standard, "The pressure of Covid patients in our hospital has decreased a bit over the last four days. Earlier, the number of patients admitted to our hospital was over 100 every day, which has now come down to 50-55. But, there is now no empty ICU bed as demand for it is still on."

Dr Asim Kumar Nath, director of Mugda Medical College Hospital, said, "We have not turned away any patients in the last four days. We are accepting all who are coming for admission. One or two general beds are now empty. Earlier, we used to get 15-20 requests for intensive care beds, which has now dropped to 5-6."

Given the overall situation, it seems that the number of Covid patients has decreased a bit. However, the positivity rate is still much higher. So, hygiene rules cannot be neglected, otherwise, the situation may get worse again, he added.

According to the health directorate, in the 32nd Epidemiological Highlights Week (9-15 August), the number of new Covid patients decreased by 10.97% and deaths by 12.27%.

In the last two months, 70-75 new patients were admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital every day. This week, the number has fallen to 30-35 people.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, director at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, told TBS, "Our hospital has more patients from outside Dhaka. But, the patients' pressure is comparatively low this week. We are now getting only critical patients for admission to intensive care beds and requests for admitting referred patients are now low."

Pressure of dengue patients in hospitals on the rise

Dengue cases have now been increasing in the capital for the last several days, with a record number of people being infected with the mosquito-borne disease every day.

According to the health directorate, 221 dengue patients were admitted to various hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Monday. Of them, 199 have been hospitalised in Dhaka.

At present, there are a total of 1,032 patients admitted to different government and private hospitals in the country. Of them, 962 are in Dhaka hospitals.

The pressure of child patients in hospitals is increasing.

Kinkar Ghosh, epidemiologist at Dhaka Shishu Hospital, told TBS that in June-July, 104 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital, but the number of admitted patients exceeded 165 on Monday. The number of new patients admitted to the hospital was 55 on the day.

On an average, 10 new dengue patients are now getting admitted to Shishu Hospital every day. Children aged between 5 and 10 are catching dengue more this time, he added.

Besides, Covid patients in the hospital have not decreased yet, Kinkar said, adding that none of the 20 beds allotted for such patients are now vacant.

Kinkar said kids stay at home in this pandemic time, so houses need to be kept clean and parents should be careful so that children do not get infected with dengue. Children should be taken to hospitals if they have a fever.

The number of dengue patients has started increasing since June this year. In the first 16 days of August, 3,663 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals.