Country to witness first operation on conjoined spines

Health

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:28 pm

Related News

Country to witness first operation on conjoined spines

A BSMMU doctor came to the aid of the poor father of the twins with financial and medical support

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:28 pm
Country to witness first operation on conjoined spines

Transport worker Alamgir became a very lucky man eight months ago when his wife successfully gave birth to twin daughters at a clinic in Kurigram. 

However, the new parents also struggled to accept the reality that they would have to see their daughters suffer for the rest of their lives for having conjoined lower backs.

Their separation would require the country's first successful medical operation to separate attached spines of two individuals, and thanks to some brave health professionals from the Bangladesh Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), all the necessary procedures for undertaking the historic task have already been completed.

The concerned medical board will announce today (1 December), the dates of operation for the series of complex surgeries.

To fund the huge costs, the hospital authorities are seeking additional sources and the prime minister's office is a highly prospective option having twice donated for the separation of conjoined twins.

BSMMU professor Dr Mohammad Hossain, first came to the assistance of cash-strapped Alamgir almost like a messiah when he heard of the twin sisters Nuha and Naba during a knowledge sharing visit to Kurigram.

Without asking, the professor of neurosurgery took steps to get the twins admitted to BSMMU, led all the relevant medical activities for the past five months, and even shared medical expenses with the hospital authorities. Due to multiple birth defects in the baby sisters, Hossain's 19-member team had to delay operations till now. 

The team includes experts on paediatric surgery, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, paediatric medicine, vascular surgery, anaesthesia, and transfusion medicine.

A successful separation operation on Nuha and Naba would be the third on conjoined twins in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina funded the first two operations: one in 2017 at Dhaka Medical College on the conjoined waists of Tofa and Tahura, and the other in 2019 at the Combined Medical Hospital on the conjoined heads of Rabeya and Rukaya.

Bangladesh / Top News

operation / Conjoined Twins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

13h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

11h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

9m | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

9m | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

14m | Videos
The Battle of Britain Tactical Analysis

The Battle of Britain Tactical Analysis

14m | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months