Countries with confirmed cases of new mpox variant

Health

Reuters
17 August, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 10:55 am

Related News

Countries with confirmed cases of new mpox variant

A new form of the virus, clade Ib, triggered global concern as it seems to be spreading quickly and little is known about the strain. The disease transmits through close contact

Reuters
17 August, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 10:55 am
An undated colorized transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (pink) found within an infected cell (yellow), cultured in the laboratory, captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Photo: NIAID/Handout via REUTERS
An undated colorized transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (pink) found within an infected cell (yellow), cultured in the laboratory, captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Photo: NIAID/Handout via REUTERS

The World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

A new form of the virus, clade Ib, triggered global concern as it seems to be spreading quickly and little is known about the strain. The disease transmits through close contact.

The following are the countries that have reported cases of clade Ib mpox:

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Two strains of mpox are spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo - the endemic clade I and the new clade Ib, which spreads more easily through close contact, including sexual.

The current outbreak has seen 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths since January 2023, largely among children.

SWEDEN

Global health officials on August 15 confirmed an infection with a new strain of the mpox virus in Sweden, the first sign of its spread outside the African continent.

Swedish health officials said at a press conference that the person was infected while in Africa with the clade Ib type of mpox involved in the recent outbreak. The person is receiving treatment.

BURUNDI

Burundi's Ministry of Health has investigated and confirmed 61 cases of clade Ib mpox distributed across several districts as of August 9. No deaths had been documented at the time of reporting, according to WHO data.

KENYA

On July 29, Kenya's health ministry confirmed one case of clade Ib mpox, the first-ever case of mpox identified in the country. No deaths had been reported as of August 8, according to WHO data.

RWANDA

As of August 7, four confirmed clade Ib mpox cases and zero deaths had cumulatively been reported by the country, according to WHO data. 

UGANDA

Uganda identified two cases of clade Ib mpox, the first confirmed mpox cases identified in the country. Investigations revealed that transmission occurred outside Uganda and no secondary transmission had been linked to the two cases as of August 2.

No deaths have been reported as of August 8, according to WHO data.

Top News / World+Biz / Africa

Mpox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

15h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

16h | Videos
Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

15m | Videos
MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

2h | Videos