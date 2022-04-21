‘Control tobacco use to save the youth’

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury has recommended controling the use of tobacco as smoking has become alarmingly prevalent among the youth.

She made the remarks while talking to the representatives of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing at the Parliament on Thursday (12 April), reads a media release.

The speaker said, "The government is undertaking various measures to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs). But these initiatives will fail if tobacco use is not controlled."

In addition to raising public awareness against the harmful effects of tobacco, the existing tobacco control laws must be amended and enforced with the goal to implement a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040, she urged.

"The use of e-cigarettes is just as harmful as cigarettes," she remarked.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Forum Prof Dr Habibe Millat said, "Tobacco is the main cause of non-communicable diseases in Bangladesh."

"It is important to increase the price of tobacco products by imposing taxes. Members of Parliament are working on that through the Parliamentary Forum," he added.

Other discussants present raised various inconsistencies in the Tobacco Control Act including the ban of sales and sponsorships, separate smoking zones, smoking in restaurants and public transport, and recommended raising the health warning on cigarette packets to 90%.

Also present at the discussion were Members of Parliament Shirin Akhter, Rana Mohammad Sohail, Advocate Syeda Rubina Akhter and Aparajita Haque.