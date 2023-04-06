Consuming too much added sugar can lead to 45 negative health effects: Study

Eating too much added sugar can lead to 45 negative health effects, said a recent study.

A large review of 73 meta-analyses, that included 8,601 studies, found that high consumption of added sugar was associated with significantly higher risks of 45 negative health outcomes, including diabetes, gout, obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, cancer, asthma, tooth decay, depression and early death, reports the CNN citing the research, "Dietary sugar consumption and health: umbrella review" published in the BMJ journal on Wednesday (5 April).

The study recommends limiting the consumption of added sugar to less than 10% of a person's daily caloric intake.

It "provides a useful overview of the current state of the science on sugar consumption and our health … and confirms that eating too much sugar is likely to cause problems," said Dr Maya Adam, director of Health Media Innovation and clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Evidence of a link between free sugar and cancer has been limited and controversial, and needs more research, the study's authors said.

However, the finding, according to the study, could be explained by the known effects of sugar on weight - high sugar consumption has been associated with obesity, which is a strong risk factor for various cancers. The same goes for cardiovascular disease.

Highly processed foods, which can have lots of free sugar, have been found to increase inflammation, a risk factor for depression.