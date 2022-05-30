Consumer rights directorate initiates drive against illegal Dhaka hospitals, clinics 

Health

TBS Report 
30 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 01:54 pm

Related News

Consumer rights directorate initiates drive against illegal Dhaka hospitals, clinics 

Dhaka Lab and BDM Hospital on Humayun Road fined Tk50,000 each for using expired kits, medicines and reagents

TBS Report 
30 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 01:54 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Monday started a crackdown against unregistered clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centres in Dhaka.

Total two DNCRP teams are conducting the drives in the capital starting from 12pm.

One team is conducting raids in Shyamoli and Huayun Road areas while the other has been deployed in Goran, Khilgaon.

The teams, in addition to checking licences, are also inspecting the standard of the healthcare facilities, their labs and the quality of the kits used for various tests.

882 illegal health facilities closed in 72 hours

Dhaka Lab and BDM Hospital on Humayun Road have been fined Tk50,000 each for using expired kits, medicines and reagents, DNCRP Assistant Director Fahmina Akter told The Business Standard.

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) directed the authorities concerned to close all unregistered clinics, private hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country within 72 hours.

No clinic, private hospital or diagnostics centre will be allowed to run their activities until they get a license, the health authority had said.

The DGHS is scheduled to conclude their efforts today (30 May) but no teams led by the health authority were seen in Dhaka. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Healthcare / Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

2h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

1h | Brands
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman of Pran RFL. Illustration: TBS

If Coca-Cola & Unilever can do it, we can too: Pran RFL chairman on its global ambitions

4h | Panorama
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

Russian forces are gradually surrounding Ukraine

16h | Videos
"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

"Remittance will increase next year even if export growth slows down"

17h | Videos
Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

Rattan products as a symbol of enduring tradition

17h | Videos
IPL 2022 Final Match

IPL 2022 Final Match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

6
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh