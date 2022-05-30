Consumer rights directorate initiates drive against illegal Dhaka hospitals, clinics 

The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Monday started a crackdown against unregistered clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centres in Dhaka.

Total two DNCRP teams are conducting the drives in the capital starting from 12pm.

One team is conducting raids in Shyamoli and Huayun Road areas while the other has been deployed in Goran, Khilgaon.

The teams, in addition to checking licences, are also inspecting the standard of the healthcare facilities, their labs and the quality of the kits used for various tests.

Dhaka Lab and BDM Hospital on Humayun Road have been fined Tk50,000 each for using expired kits, medicines and reagents, DNCRP Assistant Director Fahmina Akter told The Business Standard.

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) directed the authorities concerned to close all unregistered clinics, private hospitals and diagnostic centres across the country within 72 hours.

No clinic, private hospital or diagnostics centre will be allowed to run their activities until they get a license, the health authority had said.

The DGHS is scheduled to conclude their efforts today (30 May) but no teams led by the health authority were seen in Dhaka.

