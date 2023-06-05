Common sweetener sucralose can damage DNA, finds study

Health

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:24 pm

Related News

Common sweetener sucralose can damage DNA, finds study

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:24 pm
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

A common artificial sweetener sucralose, marketed as Splenda in the US, can damage DNA, shows a study. 

​​​​​​A recent study conducted by the North Carolina State University found that when metabolised sucralose produces a fat soluble compound sucralose-6-acetate which can break down DNA.

Trace amounts of sucralose-6-acetate were also found in the sweetener itself.

Sucralose is marketed as Zerocal in Bangladesh.

The researchers exposed human blood cells to sucralose-6-acetate and analysed them for markers of genotoxicity, or damage to DNA.

They found that the chemical was clastogenic; that is, it directly caused DNA strand breakages. If left unrepaired or improperly repaired by the body, damaged DNA strands can lead to cancer. And their testing showed that sucralose-6-acetate negatively affected human gut tissues, reports the New Atlas.

"To put this in context, the European Food Safety Authority has a threshold of toxicological concern for all genotoxic substances of 0.15 micrograms per person per day," says Susan Schiffman, corresponding author of the study. "Our work suggests that the trace amounts of sucralose-6-acetate in a single, daily sucralose-sweetened drink exceed that threshold. And that's not even accounting for the amount of sucralose-6-acetate produced as metabolites after people consume sucralose."

"Other studies have found that sucralose can adversely affect gut health, so we wanted to see what might be happening there," said Schiffman.

"When we exposed sucralose and sucralose-6-acetate to gut epithelial cells – the tissue that lines your gut wall – we found that both chemicals cause 'leaky gut.' A leaky gut is problematic because it means that things that would normally be flushed out of the body in feces are instead leaking out of the gut and being absorbed into the bloodstream," she added.

Top News

Sugar / artificial sweetener / DNA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

9h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

7h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

21h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers