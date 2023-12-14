A combination of healthy diets linked with longer life

The researchers underscored the importance of individuals selecting eating patterns that are not only health-promoting but also align with their nutritional needs and food preferences

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Adopting a healthier eating approach significantly contributes to overall well-being, and researchers have investigated the impact of four recommended healthy eating patterns on a cohort of over 120,000 individuals. 

According to an article by Harvard Health, the four patterns examined – the Healthy Eating Index 2015, Alternate Mediterranean Diet, Healthful Plant-based Diet, and Alternate Healthy Eating Index – all align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, emphasizing a high intake of plant-based foods such as grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes.

Over a period spanning more than three decades, participants regularly completed dietary questionnaires. The findings revealed that individuals closely adhering to one or more of these healthy eating patterns exhibited a lower likelihood of mortality from cardiovascular disease, cancer, or respiratory disease compared to those who did not consistently follow any of the specified patterns or did so infrequently. 

Importantly, the study suggests that the most effective healthy eating pattern may not be limited to a specific diet but could encompass a combination of diets sharing similar positive traits.

The researchers underscored the importance of individuals selecting eating patterns that are not only health-promoting but also align with their nutritional needs and food preferences. This emphasizes the idea that the key to a successful and sustainable healthy eating plan may lie in finding a combination of dietary principles that are both effective and personally manageable. 

The study was published online on 9 January 2023, by JAMA Internal Medicine.

 



