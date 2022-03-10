CMH observes World Glaucoma Week

Health

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 07:56 pm

Combined Military Hospital (CMH) has observed the World Glaucoma Week (6-12 March) with a befitting manner.  
 
To mark the week, the Eye department of the hospital has organised a rally and a discussion on Thursday, said an ISPR press release. 

The speakers, at the programme, put emphasis on the issues related to early recognition and treatment of glaucoma patients and prevention of vision loss.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 79 million have either glaucoma or are at the risk of developing the disease and by 2040, approximately 120 million people worldwide will be affected by glaucoma.

The theme of this year's World Glaucoma Week is The World is Bright, Save Your Sight.
 
Commandant of CMH Dhaka Brigadier General Jamil Ahmed delivered a welcome speech at the programme while Professor and Head of the Department of Eye Brig Gen Mohammad Ismail Hossain presented a keynote paper.  
 
Chief Physician General, Brigadier General Mohammad Abdur Razzak was present as the special guest.

