CMH hosts symposium marking World Diabetes Day

Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, FCPS, directorate general of medical services, attended the discussion as the chief guest

On the occasion of World Diabetes Day 2021, the Endocrinology Department of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) organised a symposium at the Armed Forces Medical Institute (AFMI) Auditorium in Dhaka on 15 November.

Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, FCPS, directorate general of medical services, attended the discussion as the chief guest.

Professor Md Farid Uddin, chairman of the Department of Endocrinology at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Brigadier General Md Anwarul Kabir, chief of the Department of Endocrinology at CMH, and Professor Colonel Md Sarowar Khan delivered a speech on the treatment and prevention of diabetes at the discussion, said an ISPR press release.

Brigadier General Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, Commandant at Combined Medical Hospital, Dhaka, delivered the welcome speech at the function.

Major General Susane Giti, Commandant AFIP, Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman, director general at the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Consultant Surgeon General Major General AKM Musa Khan, Consultant Physician Major General Md Azizul Islam and Major General AKM Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Commandant AFIP, spoke at the discussion.

They said one hundred years after the discovery of insulin, this valuable drug has not yet reached millions of people around the world.

At the discussion, they emphasised providing service to all diabetes patients. They also emphasised reducing the complications in diabetes, timely treatment, especially in order to make changes in the life of the patients.

The programme was moderated by Lt Col Nasri Uddin Ahmed, a specialist in medicine and endocrinology at CMH.

 

 

