CMCH’s gynecology dept to get 10-bed ICU

A separate 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is going to be set up at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Department of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has taken the initiative to set up this Obstetric ICU under the project titled "Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness".

CMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said, "In view of the letter from the DGHS, we have already sent the demand letter for the necessary equipment and manpower to set up a separate 10-bed ICU at the Gynecology Ward."

A separate ICU at the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department will save many pregnant women from unwanted death. That's why this obstetric ICU is very important, he added.

According to CMCH, previously, the DGHS had sent a letter informing about the initiative to set up a 10-bed paediatric ICU in the hospital under the same project.

However, the CMCH administration proposed to expand the existing ICU to 20 beds as a ten-bed paediatric ICU is already in operation. For the paediatric ICU expansion, the necessary demand letter is also sent to the project manager.

According to CMCH authorities, alongside the 10-bed paediatric ICU, 20 ICU beds are operational in the only tertiary level hospital in greater Chattogram for critically ill and very critically ill patients.

The number of critical patients is naturally high at the hospital as many patients from far-flung and remote areas of greater Chattogram come here for treatment. With addition of the 20-bed paediatric and obstetric ICU, the total ICU facilities will stand at 50, bringing a ray of hope for the patients in the area.

Head of Gynecology and Obstetrics Department Professor Dr Sahena Akhter said, "Reducing maternal mortality has become a challenge. Many mothers die prematurely, especially during childbirth. Lives of many pregnant women will be saved if ICU facility or ventilator support could have been given."

If a separate ICU is set up in the Gynecology department, it will be a great benefit to the mothers, she added.