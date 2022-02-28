CMCH mortuary worker goes on strike demanding pay raise 

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 10:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Autopsies at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have come to a halt after the main mortuary assistant of the hospital, Kadam Ali, abstained from work demanding a salary increase.

Kadam Ali has been working for the forensic department of the CMCH morgue for the last 16 years on a monthly wage of only Tk3,500. Despite repeated requests for a pay raise, the authorities did not pay heed to his demand. 

Finally, on Friday, he went on strike to press home his demand, which led to a pile of bodies awaiting autopsy at the hospital morgue.

Sources said autopsies of accident victims in six districts of Chattogram division, are conducted at the CMCH morgue.

Till Monday morning, five bodies were awaiting autopsy at the hospital morgue. Three bodies were left in ambulances as the gate of the morgue has been locked for the last three days. The stench of corpses has made it almost impossible to breath or talk in the vicinity of the morgue. Relatives of the deceased persons rushed to Kadam Ali's residence in Enayet Bazar in the city to bring him back to work, but in vain.

"Kadam Ali has not been working for three days. It took a whole day to complete the autopsy of five bodies on Sunday. Two bodies are still left inside the morgue. Three more bodies have arrived since Monday morning. Activities at the morgue are being disrupted due to the absence of Kadam Ali who is experienced in doing autopsies," said Harish, an employee of the forensic department of CMCH.

Sources concerned said that in the last 16 years, Kadam Ali's skillful hands have played a pivotal role in unraveling the mysteries of many murder cases. Although the hospital has a permanently appointed mortuary assistant, he does not perform his duties regularly. Temporarily appointed mortuary staff Kadam Ali has been handling autopsies at the morgue alone for a long time.

Kadam Ali told The Business Standard, "I have been working at the morgue since 2006 on a monthly salary of Tk3,500 only. During these long 16 years, the salary has increased by only Tk500 which is why I had to go on strike and abstain from work. However, considering the plight of people, I am thinking of returning to work."

Head of the forensic department, Sumon Mutsuddi, said, "We are working on resolving the issue."

