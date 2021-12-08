CMCH launches heart failure clinic

A full-fledged 'Heart Failure Clinic' has been launched at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with integrated medical services.

The new clinic will provide follow-up medical services to patients suffering from heart failure two days a week, said officials concerned.

CMCH Principal Prof Dr Sahena Akhter inaugurated the new clinic on Wednesday. It has been named after deceased CMCH Professor Dr SM Mostafa Kamal, Department of Cardiology, Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

Kamal died of coronary heart disease earlier this year. CMCH has also set up a 16-bed heart failure block named after him.

According to the doctors, all patients with heart failure admitted to the cardiology department needs to undergo regular follow-up even after the completion of their medical services. But these patients face many problems in receiving follow-up treatment. At the newly opened clinic, they will be able to receive the services of specialist doctors from morning to noon two days a week.

CMCH Assistant Professor of Cardiology Rizwan Rehan said that the new clinic has opened up new horizons.

Also, he said, integrated medical services will be ensured for patients in consultation with the kidney specialist, neurologist and cardiologist if necessary.