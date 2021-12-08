CMCH launches heart failure clinic

Health

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:00 pm

Related News

CMCH launches heart failure clinic

The new clinic will provide follow-up medical services to heart failure patients

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
CMCH launches heart failure clinic

A full-fledged 'Heart Failure Clinic' has been launched at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with integrated medical services.

The new clinic will provide follow-up medical services to patients suffering from heart failure two days a week, said officials concerned.

CMCH Principal Prof Dr Sahena Akhter inaugurated the new clinic on Wednesday. It has been named after deceased CMCH Professor Dr SM Mostafa Kamal, Department of Cardiology, Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

Kamal died of coronary heart disease earlier this year. CMCH has also set up a 16-bed heart failure block named after him.

According to the doctors, all patients with heart failure admitted to the cardiology department needs to undergo regular follow-up even after the completion of their medical services. But these patients face many problems in receiving follow-up treatment. At the newly opened clinic, they will be able to receive the services of specialist doctors from morning to noon two days a week. 

CMCH Assistant Professor of Cardiology Rizwan Rehan said that the new clinic has opened up new horizons.

Also, he said, integrated medical services will be ensured for patients in consultation with the kidney specialist, neurologist and cardiologist if necessary.

Top News

heart failure / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

10h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

12h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

13h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

3h | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

6h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

6h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study