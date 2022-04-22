Cholera inoculation drive in Dhaka from May first week: Health Minister

Health

UNB
22 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 01:10 pm

Related News

Cholera inoculation drive in Dhaka from May first week: Health Minister

UNB
22 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 01:10 pm
Representational image. PHOTO: Reuters
Representational image. PHOTO: Reuters

Bangladesh will start administering oral cholera vaccine from the first week of May, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Friday.

And in the first phase, people from the five diarrhoea-prone areas in Dhaka will be vaccinated against the bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water.

The minister made the announcement after visiting Government Titumir College in the city, which is holding the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) admission test.

He urged all people to get vaccinated against cholera "as after the initial stage, extensive vaccination against the disease will begin across the country".

Responding to a question, the health minister said that the country is gearing up for yearly inoculation of people against Covid-19.

"It is not confirmed yet if people need to be vaccinated every year against Covid, but we are preparing for the same. Measures have been taken to produce the vaccine in the country," he said.

The minister said that they would need 13 crore Covid jabs to vaccinate 13 crore people against Covid every year, "but the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet taken a call on the same".

"We have achieved success in Covid vaccination. Now all vaccines will be produced in the country," he said.

Asked about the recent report of Transparency International Bangladesh on an alleged discrepancy of around Tk23,000 crore in corona vaccine purchase and management, Maleque said, "I don't know anything about it yet. A press conference will be held soon after looking into it."

The Minister said a total of 65,905 students in 28 centres across the country are appearing for the public-private BDS admission test this year.

"The total number of seats is 1,950 this year. Of these, 545 are in government colleges. An average of 33 students are vying for one seat," he added.

Bangladesh

cholera / Health Minister / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Best Ramadan deals around town

Best Ramadan deals around town

39m | Food
As flash flood inundates haors, Boro crop worth hundreds of crores of Taka is lost. Photo: Collected

Our agro-economic practices need to change as rainfall pattern changes

54m | Panorama
5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

5 hearty haleems in Dhaka city

1h | Food
Borac Energia’s e-bikes can run for 150 km before it needs to be recharged. Photo: Noor A Alam

Borac Energia: A dream venture to produce recycled Li-Ion batteries and build e-bikes

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

14h | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

17h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

17h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service