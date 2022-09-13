Children more vulnerable to dengue, doctors stress prevention and early medical care

Children are more vulnerable to dengue, a mosquito-borne viral fever, due to low immunity; and they are at risk of a higher death rate because of delayed diagnosis, say physicians.

"Dengue fever causes internal bleeding and children go into shock rapidly. Besides, kidney and liver failures occur very quickly in children. That is why the death rate in children is high in dengue," Dr ABM Abdullah, emeritus professor and personal physician of the prime minister, told The Business Standard.

Dr Abdullah suggested prevention measures, including keeping the children under mosquito nets during their sleep.

He also stressed immediate medical attention at the first sign of possible dengue infection.

According to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in the last nine months, 39 people have died of dengue. Among them were at least 8 children.

One of these children is Swapnil Bahadur (7), who died on 9 July, one day after hospitalisation. Swapnil was a student of class one of BF Shaheen School in the capital and the only child of his parents. His cause of death was dengue shock syndrome.

On 10 September, another child Arfia, a class one student of Siddheswari Girls' School, died for the same reason after battling for life for three days at the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital.

Dr ABM Abdullah called on everyone to remain cautious to prevent dengue.

In the 24 hours till 8am Tuesday two more people died of dengue fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this period, 353 more people infected with the disease were hospitalised in various government and private medical facilities across the country.

A total of 1,213 dengue patients are being treated right now at different hospitals around the country.

At the beginning of this year, two dengue patients were admitted every month, but last August, Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute discharged 100 dengue patients. According to hospital data, 266 dengue patients have been admitted so far this year. Currently 28 children are admitted to the hospital, though the hospital has 12 beds in its dengue cell. The remaining patients are being kept in other wards outside the dengue cell. Seven children have been admitted with dengue in the last 24 hours.

Prof Dr Md Jahangir Alam, director of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, told The Business Standard, "Children should be tested for dengue only if they have fever. Drink more water and have nutritious food. In case of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and severe headache, children should be taken to the hospital immediately. In the early stage, patients actually recover in the hospital, but the longer the delay, the greater the risk."

Apart from the children's hospital, Mitford Hospital and Mugda Medical College Hospital are also seeing an increase in the number of child patients, the hospital authorities said.

Health directorate asks hospitals to take measures to curb dengue

Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, director (Communicable Disease Control) of DGHS, told The Business Standard, "The dengue situation is worsening. We have sent a letter from the health directorate to the directors of hospitals. They have been asked to monitor patient management by procuring dengue detection kits and necessary medical equipment."

Nazmul Islam said early medical attention is crucial for the recovery of dengue patients.

"If any child has fever, have them hospitalised immediately," he urged.

The first massive outbreak of dengue in the country was recorded in 2000, infecting 5,500 people and killing 93.

The record was broken in 2019, when 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue across the country. The IEDCR confirmed 164 deaths from the disease in that year.

Amid the covid-19 pandemic, dengue incidence in the country was low in 2020. However, 105 people died of dengue in 2021.

This year so far 8,196 have been diagnosed with dengue in the country.