Child dies after circumcision: Health minister says actions coming to prevent repetition of such negligence

Following the death of a child during a circumcision procedure in a Dhaka diagnostic centre on Tuesday (20 February), Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said strict action will be taken to prevent the repetition of such negligence in the future.

The minister made the remarks on Wednesday (21 February) in reference to the death of Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, 10, who was a fourth-grader at Motijheel Ideal School and College, at the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Centre in Malibagh of the capital on Tuesday night.

"I am deeply saddened by this incident. We observed a similar incident a few days ago. It is disheartening to note that despite our efforts, some individuals failed to exercise due caution. Such negligence or disregard for responsibility will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the health minister said in a statement today.

The minister also said he will hold an urgent meeting with all the relevant persons in the ministry on Sunday (25 February) in regards to the incident.

Samanta Lal stated that if proven guilty, stringent measures will not only be imposed on the health centre but all steps will be taken to ensure strict punishment for those responsible in the incident.

"Strict action will be taken to send a clear message so that no institution should dare to neglect such a serious responsibility in the future," he added.

He added that action will also be taken against doctors if found negligent in their treatment.

The Directorate General of Health Services has already sealed off the JS Diagnostic and Medical Checkup Centre following Ahnaf's death due to a reported use of unauthorised anaesthesia during a circumcision procedure.

Ahnaf's father filed a case with Hatirjheel Police Station over the incident against three named individuals, including Dr SM Muqtadir, and five other unidentified persons.

The police have launched an investigation and arrested two doctors of the diagnostic centre.

According to the case statement, on Tuesday night, Ahnaf's parents admitted him to the hospital for circumcision, under the supervision of Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeon Dr SM Muqtadir. Ahnaf was taken to the operation theatre around 8pm for the procedure. An hour later, it was informed that Ahnaf had died.

Earlier on 8 January, a five-year-old child named Ayaan died after undergoing circumcision under full anaesthesia at the United Medical College Hospital in Satarkul, Dhaka. Ayaan's father Md Shamim Ahmed alleged that his son died due to negligent treatment while being kept on life support at United Hospital from 31 December to 7 January.