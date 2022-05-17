Chattogram General Hospital installs oxygen generator

An oxygen generator, capable of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute from air, has been installed at the Chattogram 250-Bed General Hospital in the port city.

A test run of the modern oxygen generator started on Monday and the hospital authorities have started a three-day training program on running the oxygen generator.

Following its inauguration, the generator will start producing oxygen at full capacity at the end of this month, said hospital authorities.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) took the initiative to produce oxygen following the oxygen crisis that arose amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

DGHS bought 39 oxygen generators for different hospitals across the country, of which, one was allocated for Chattogram General Hospital.

Engineers of Anifco Healthcare, a leading medical equipment supplier in Bangladesh, started installing the oxygen generator at the beginning of this year and completed the work this week.

Chattogram General Hospital Superintendent, Deputy Director Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said the generator can produce 500 litres of oxygen per minute from air.

This will reduce the oxygen crisis and will decrease the need for liquid oxygen bought from private sources, he added.

The generator can supply oxygen to patients who need small amounts of oxygen, reducing the pressure on demand for liquid oxygen.

However, liquid oxygen production must be continued as the production capacity of the oxygen generator is low.