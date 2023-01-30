Cervical cancer 100% preventable: Speakers

Health

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

Cervical cancer 100% preventable: Speakers

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 06:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cervical cancer, a disease responsible for the second highest deaths among females in the country, is completely preventable, said speakers in a programme on Monday (30 January).

They made the disclosure at an event organised by MH Samorita Hospital and Medical College to observe the on-going "Cervical Cancer Prevention Week".

As part of the programme, they screened and provided cervical vaccines to 100 young girls and women. A seminar also took place in this regard.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Every year, some 8,268 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 4,971 die from the disease, according to data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2020.

The symptoms are quite similar to menstruation, which also include vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between periods or after menopause. Watery, bloody vaginal discharge that may be heavy and have a foul odor, pelvic pain or pain during intercourse could be experienced as well.

Veteran physician, dermatologist Prof M U Kabir Chowdhury, said cervical cancer is curable if it is detected at an early stage.

"Vaccination for all including the risky groups and stopping child marriage could prevent the risk of cervical cancer," he added.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prof Dr Bilkis Parvin, gynaecology and obstetrics department, said in order to prevent infection and death, people need to avoid early exposure to sex, child marriage, practice safe sex, undergo cervical examination and provide vaccination for young girls and women.

Among others, Principal of the medical college Prof Dr Md Abdul Jalil Ansari and Head of gynaecology and obstetrics department Prof Dr Nahala Bari were present at the seminar.

Top News

Cervical cancer / Prevention

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

9h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

46m | TBS Entertainment
Youths at the invitation of TBS

Youths at the invitation of TBS

3h | TBS Graduates
Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

Predicting next three years is tough- Kutubuddin Ahmed

4h | TBS Round Table
Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund