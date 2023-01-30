Cervical cancer 100% preventable: Speakers

Cervical cancer, a disease responsible for the second highest deaths among females in the country, is completely preventable, said speakers in a programme on Monday (30 January).

They made the disclosure at an event organised by MH Samorita Hospital and Medical College to observe the on-going "Cervical Cancer Prevention Week".

As part of the programme, they screened and provided cervical vaccines to 100 young girls and women. A seminar also took place in this regard.

Every year, some 8,268 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 4,971 die from the disease, according to data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2020.

The symptoms are quite similar to menstruation, which also include vaginal bleeding after intercourse, between periods or after menopause. Watery, bloody vaginal discharge that may be heavy and have a foul odor, pelvic pain or pain during intercourse could be experienced as well.

Veteran physician, dermatologist Prof M U Kabir Chowdhury, said cervical cancer is curable if it is detected at an early stage.

"Vaccination for all including the risky groups and stopping child marriage could prevent the risk of cervical cancer," he added.

Prof Dr Bilkis Parvin, gynaecology and obstetrics department, said in order to prevent infection and death, people need to avoid early exposure to sex, child marriage, practice safe sex, undergo cervical examination and provide vaccination for young girls and women.

Among others, Principal of the medical college Prof Dr Md Abdul Jalil Ansari and Head of gynaecology and obstetrics department Prof Dr Nahala Bari were present at the seminar.