Central Hospital bars specialist doctors from self-promotion on social media

The authorities of Dhaka's Central Hospital have requested all of its specialist doctors not to make any posts on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, to attract patients.

Terming the practice as immoral and with anti-medical ethics, the hospital stated, in a notice on Sunday, that necessary actions will be taken if any physicians or their appointed persons are found to be involved in such activities.

The Central Hospital came up with the move following the death of a caesarean patient who opted for her delivery under specialist Dr Sangjukta Saha after watching her posts on social media.

The patient, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who had been on life support for several days following the alleged medical malpractice resulting in the death of her baby, passed away today.