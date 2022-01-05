Cancer highest among females: BSMMU study

About 60% of the patients coming for cancer treatment to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) are females while over 40% are males, finds a research.

The research conducted on a one-year pathology-based cancer registry and one-month hospital-based cancer registry shows about 75% of cancer patients are adults while 25% are children.

The research report titled 'Epidemiology of Cancers at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU): Analysis of Hospital Data' was released at a seminar on Wednesday. BSMMU VC Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed was the chief guest.

Md Khalequzzaman, BSMMU Associate Professor, Department of Public Health and Informatics (DPHI), and Shahrin E Rayna, research officer, DPHI, BSMMU, presented the findings.

As many as 21,175 diagnostic samples were collected from 1 January of 2019 till 31 December 2019. All people depositing solid tumor samples at BSMMU surgical outdoor for histopathological diagnosis were considered as the sample population. Of all the samples collected, 3,589 or 16.9%, were found to be malignant.

Of the male cancer patients, the mean age for cancer was between 20 and 47 years. For females, it was between 15 years and 47 years. Males had the highest urinary bladder cancer (10.2%), followed by prostate cancer (9.9%), and mouth cancer (8.5%).

Among female patients, breast cancer was dominant (23.3%), followed by cervical cancer (21.5%), and mouth cancer (8.9%).

From the hospital-based cancer registry where samples were collected during 1-31 October 2019, it was found that adult cancer patients were about 75% (1,238 of 1,656 samples) and 25.2% were pediatric cases. The male to female ratio for adults was 1:1.2.

The male to female ratio for pediatric cases was 1.7:1

Top cancers in the adult population were: male lung (9.6%), leukemia (9.4%), and lymphoma (9.0%). Breast cancer prevalence was the highest among female patients (28.1%), followed by thyroid (16.1%), and cervix (12.2%).

Top cancers in the pediatric population were leukemia (71.5%), and lymphoma (10.3%) among male children, and leukemia (66.5%), and bone (11.6%) among female children.

Leukemia was the most frequent cancer for both sexes in the paediatric population.