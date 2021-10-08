Cancer drug: Healthcare launches US-made “Cyramza” in Bangladesh

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd has launched injectable Cyramza, an anti-cancer medicine, in Bangladesh on Friday in association with US-based pharmaceutical Eli Lilly& Company.

Speaking about the benefits of Cyramzato patients, Managing Director of Eli Lilly and Company India Luca Visini said "We are pleased to bring to Bangladesh an option for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and second-line treatment for people living with the burden of gastric cancer."

"We believe this will help us in moving several steps ahead in our collective goal to make lung and gastric cancer a less formidable challenge and a condition that can be managed."

In the launching ceremony Director of Bangladesh Cancer Hospital and Welfare Home, Professor Mohammad Abdul Hai said, "Due to the ultra-modern lifestyle, food habits, pollution, and smoking people of our country being affected by cancer mostly."

In this situation, patients of the country will be highly benefited by this addition of medicine. This drug stops the new vassal of cancer, he said.

Executive Director of Marketing at Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Bhupati Kumar Roy, said, "A couple of years ago the United States approved this medicine with several studies, and proved its adverse effect is minimum, nevertheless we will mention risk factors in the boxes."

"This is an injectable drug with fewer side effects from conventional chemotherapy. Imported directly from the US, but we have the capacity to produce the product in Bangladesh."

"It would be a high range product so far, though we are thinking about 15-20% less pricing policy in the Bangladeshi market from the neighboring country India. Where Patients in India need 4-5 lakh rupee for treatment with this drug in a single month."

In this connection, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Managing Director of Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd Halimuzzaman said "We are committed to bringing specialised care to Bangladeshi people living with chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer. Cyramza will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to help alleviate the burden of cancer."

"We always focus on those specialised care where there are huge unmet needs of patients' benefits and care. Also trying to access for newer breakthrough medicines in Bangladesh with prime focus remains on quality with compliance in every step."

From now CYRAMZAM (ramucirumab injection, 10 mg/ml, solution) will be available in the Bangladeshi market, that is approved as a single agent or in combination with other agents for cancers emerging from stomach, lungs, liver, or large bowels, that have spread to distant parts of the body.

Cyramza is for use in cancers that are usually advanced or have spread despite other treatments. For most cancers it is used in combination with other medicines, Healthcare officials said.

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world founded more than a century ago.

Healthcare also a reputed multinational pharma which has footprints in more than 20 countries exporting their quality medicine.