'Cancer Connect Initiative' launched to provide support for cancer patients, caregivers

A new nonprofit volunteer organisation named Cancer Connect Initiative has been officially launched to provide support and advice to cancer patients, cancer survivors (individuals who have recovered from cancer), and their caregivers.

Aimed at raising awareness about cancer and creating a supportive environment, the organisation has been established by doctors, survivors, and caregivers, reads a press release.

The inauguration ceremony took place yesterday (19 October) at the Celebrity Hall of the Otobi Center in the capital's Gulshan.

At the unique event titled 'Celebrating Life with Cancer', doctors, survivors, and caregivers shared their experiences and offered advice on how to live a joyful life despite the challenges of cancer. The event also provided breast cancer screening services and beauty care for patients.

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission and former secretary Kazi Reazul Hoque, in his speech, highlighted the need for such an organisation to offer support to cancer patients.

He urged everyone to come forward and support the Cancer Connect Initiative, mentioning his own experience of providing long-term care to his wife, who had been suffering from cancer.

Dr Lubna Mariam, a radio oncologist and associate professor at the National Institute of ENT, and one of the main organisers of the initiative, stated at the event: "The number of cancer patients worldwide is continuously increasing, and this trend is expected to continue. Cancer is the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular diseases. One in every six deaths is due to cancer. In 2022, the most common cancers were lung, breast, and colorectal cancer."

She further added, "Currently, there are nearly 20 million cancer patients worldwide, and this number is expected to increase by 77% in the next two decades. However, the good news is that at least 50% of cancer cases are preventable. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, proper dietary habits, and avoiding smoking and alcohol, the risk of cancer can be significantly reduced."

The event placed special emphasis on the mental well-being of cancer patients and survivors. Founder of Red Beauty Studio and Salon Afroza Parveen, music therapist Jannatul Kawsar, and art therapist Megan Edwards delivered speeches and conducted sessions.

Actress Afsana Mimi, cancer survivor and founder of TishCan, Nuzhat Tarannum, among others, shared their experiences. Abdullah Al Mamun and Pulak Adhikary delivered musical performances.

During the inaugural session, cancer survivor Syeda Munira Sultana outlined the goals and objectives of the organisation. The event was jointly hosted by Nusrat Raisa, co-founder of Arcade and actress, model Samia Afreen.

The event was organised in collaboration with Beacon Pharma, Renata PLC, Ziska Pharma and Synovia Oncology.