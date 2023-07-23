Call for amendment of law to tackle tobacco-related deaths

Health

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:07 pm

Related News

Call for amendment of law to tackle tobacco-related deaths

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 08:07 pm
Call for amendment of law to tackle tobacco-related deaths

Doctors, writers, journalists and anti-tobacco activists have recommended speedy finalisation of the tobacco control law, saying the longer it takes for Bangladesh to amend its tobacco control law, the higher the death toll may rise.

"It is impossible to safeguard non-smokers while allowing designated smoking areas (DSAs) for smokers. So, the legal provision for DSAs must be eliminated," they said at a virtual meeting organised by the PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and the Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) with support from the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids (CTFK) yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, eminent economist and convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, while Hasan Shahriar, head of Tobacco Control at PROGGA, presented the core arguments.

Tobacco-induced illness claims on average 442 lives each day in the country.

A total of 67 countries, including Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, and the UK, have already implemented a 100% smoke-free environment to reduce the harm associated with second-hand smoke.

Since the existing tobacco control law falls short of banning display of tobacco products, points-of-sale often tend to display products in such a way as to allure children and the youth, said the anti-tobacco activists, adding that Bangladesh should ban the display of tobacco products at points-of-sale.

They also raised several demands, including ensuring a complete ban on corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes of tobacco companies, banning the sale of loose tobacco products, and increasing the area allotted for graphic health warning (GHW) to 90% from the existing 50% on packs of tobacco products.

Professor Emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah, personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said he will present all the detrimental effects of tobacco before the prime minister and make a special request to her for the quick passage of the draft amendment.

Dr SM Mostofa Zaman, professor at the department of cardiology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "E-cigarettes are as harmful as tobacco. E-cigarettes and vaping products must be banned to safeguard the youth."

Poet-journalist Minar Mansur, director of the National Book Centre, said, "In addition to strengthening the tobacco control law, we must run an awareness campaign regarding the devastating effects of tobacco."

Currently, Bangladesh is the 9th largest tobacco consuming country in the world, with 35.3% of its adult population hooked on tobacco. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recently taken the initiative to strengthen the tobacco control law as per the directive of the prime minister.

Mortuza Haider Liton, convenor of the Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA), ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA and representatives of different anti-tobacco organisations were present at the event moderated by Nadira Kiron, co-convener of ATMA.

Bangladesh

Tobacco

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

8h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

8h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

2h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking invade Belarus, says Putin

1h | TBS World
Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

Handmade leather shoes are still preferred by shoe lovers

32m | TBS Stories
"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

4h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price