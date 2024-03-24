C-section sees 50% jump in 20 years

Urban women are twice as likely as rural women to undergo C-section – 38% in urban areas and 18% in rural areas

Births by Cesarean section (C-section) have seen a 50% jump in 20 years, according to the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today (24 March).

The percentage of births delivered by C-section has been increasing over time, from 4% in 2004, to 9% in 2007, to 17% in 2011, and to the current level of 23% percent. 

In the recent survey, the rate has increased to 31%. 

Urban women are twice as likely as rural women to undergo C-section – 38% in urban areas and 18% in rural areas. 

Among women with secondary or higher education and women in the highest wealth quintile, half of their babies were delivered by C-section.

Commenting on the issue, Prof Dr Ferdousi Begum, former president, Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB) told The Business Standard, that caesarean delivery is increasing due to lack of counselling of patients regarding normal delivery.

"C-section has become a tendency. Patients are afraid there will be problems in normal delivery. We do not have any counselling here. None of our hospitals have the post of councillor.

"Many people don't want to bear the pain [of normal delivery]. They have to be given epidural anaesthesia, but we don't have that facility here in hospitals."

She also said, "Pregnancy is an unpredictable condition. Suddenly, the condition of the mother and child can become worse. Most of our hospitals do not have the equipment needed to start treatment quickly if the patient falls ill."

"Besides, a patient requires one nurse and one midwife but we don't have a nurse and a midwife here for every 100 people. Shortage of manpower remains high," said the doctor.

The World Health Organization (WHO) always recommends that a country should accept a maximum of 10%-15% of C-section births, but anything higher is alarming. 

In Bangladesh, the unnecessary higher Caesarean deliveries are causing physical harm to mothers and financial losses to families, WHO said.

Child mortality rates increase

The mortality rate for children under five years has increased in the country.

In 2023, 33 out of every 1,000 children under the age of five died, compared to 31 in 2022, according to the BBS report.

The death rates for newborns and children under one year of age also rose.

The report says child mortality rates for those under five increased in both urban and rural areas.

Twenty out of every 1,000 newborns under one month in 2023, up from 16 in 2022.

Moreover, 27 out of every thousand children under one year of age died in 2023, an increase from 24 in 2022.

