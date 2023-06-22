Businessmen demand govt research facilities to popularise Ayurvedic treatments

Businessmen have urged the government to set up Ayurvedic research facilities to popularise the treatment system in the country.

Ayurvedic medicine manufacturers in the country are small and medium-size companies, which do not have the capacity to set up their own laboratories. If the government establishes research facilities, these institutions can take their services for a fee to produce quality medicines, and expand their businesses, said speakers at the "National seminar on present status and future prospect of Ayurvedic system of medicine in Bangladesh" on Thursday.

The Bangladesh Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers' Association, and Medicinal Plants and Herbal Products Business Promotion Council jointly organised the seminar at the commerce ministry Thursday.

Speakers at the seminar said there are 205 Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing companies in the country. A number of pharmaceutical companies including Square, Renata, Acme are also manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines. There are 27 Ayurvedic and Unani medical colleges. Around 7% people in the country take Ayurvedic treatment. With better research and positive publicity, there will be no limit for the potential of this sector. It will be possible to export these medicines abroad after meeting the local demand.

Bangladesh Board of Unani and Ayurvedic Systems of Medicine member Mahbubur Rahman Saki said that the government needs cooperation in the Ayurveda sector.

A Kha Mahbubur Rahman Saki, member of the Bangladesh Board of Unani and Ayurvedic Systems of Medicine, said, "Companies in this sector are unable to conduct research. As a result, it is becoming difficult to prepare new and modern medicines. Ensuring a high quality of medicine has also become difficult."

Professor Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at University of Dhaka, said, "There is a huge demand for Bangladeshi Ayurvedic medicines abroad, but there are some legal issues with regard to exporting Ayurvedic medicine from here.

"These products cannot be exported in medicinal forms. Eliminating the problem will increase foreign exchange earnings and employment."

Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, said the government should come forward to advance the Ayurvedic sector.

Additional Secretary Abdur Rahim Khan said, "Business Promotion Council's research has shown that there is huge potential in the Ayurvedic sector, which can be harnessed if barriers are removed."

Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of the Bangladesh Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers' Association, said manufacturers have to pay 15% duty on import of Ayurvedic medicine raw materials, which should be reduced to 5% for the sake of the local industry.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, chief guest at the programme, said, "Research and promotion of Ayurvedic medicines should be given special importance. Attracting 20% people of the country to this treatment system will be a huge achievement.

"It will increase the capacity of the institutions. Capturing the international market will also be easier then," he said.

Tipu Munshi advised Ayurvedic medicine traders to first strengthen their position in the domestic market through skill development and promotion.

"The new generation is not well informed about Ayurvedic treatment. They should be informed about it. People are becoming overly dependent on antibiotics. Ayurvedic medicine can be an alternative to antibiotics," he added.

Bangladesh Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Association President Dr Md Hakeem Yusuf Harun Bhuiyan presided over the event, where advisor to Awami League and former minister AFM Fakhrul Islam Munshi, among others, was present.