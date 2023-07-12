Burn institute doctors to arrange medical camp in Bhutan in September

Health

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 07:39 pm

Related News

Burn institute doctors to arrange medical camp in Bhutan in September

TBS Report
12 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 07:39 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Doctors from Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery will arrange "Bangabandhu Burn and Plastic Surgery" medical camp in Bhutan on 28 September. 

​​​​​​"On Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday on 28 September, we will hold a camp in Bhutan and provide services to burn victims and plastic surgery seekers there. A 12-member medical team will take part in the camp," Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told The Business Standard yesterday.

Bhutanese Health Minister Lyonpo Dasho Dechen Wangmo has arrived in Bangladesh to participate in an international conference on public health. He toured the burn institute on Wednesday morning.

Dr Samanta said, "Bhutan's health minister is very happy to see our hospital and services. We discussed potential exchange of experiences between doctors from both countries."

Bangladesh / Top News

hospital / burn injuries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

10h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

10h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

1h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

4h | TBS Insight
Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

6h | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar