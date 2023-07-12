Burn institute doctors to arrange medical camp in Bhutan in September

Doctors from Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery will arrange "Bangabandhu Burn and Plastic Surgery" medical camp in Bhutan on 28 September.

​​​​​​"On Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday on 28 September, we will hold a camp in Bhutan and provide services to burn victims and plastic surgery seekers there. A 12-member medical team will take part in the camp," Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told The Business Standard yesterday.

Bhutanese Health Minister Lyonpo Dasho Dechen Wangmo has arrived in Bangladesh to participate in an international conference on public health. He toured the burn institute on Wednesday morning.

Dr Samanta said, "Bhutan's health minister is very happy to see our hospital and services. We discussed potential exchange of experiences between doctors from both countries."