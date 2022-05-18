Building hospitals alone cannot prevent noncommunicable diseases: NHFB president

Health

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Building hospitals alone cannot prevent noncommunicable diseases: NHFB president

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:12 pm
With the ongoing pandemic exposing the inadequacies of our healthcare system, we must now formulate long-term solutions to protect ourselves from any future repercussions of the virus, as well as any other situation that may arise. hoto: Mumit M/TBS
With the ongoing pandemic exposing the inadequacies of our healthcare system, we must now formulate long-term solutions to protect ourselves from any future repercussions of the virus, as well as any other situation that may arise. hoto: Mumit M/TBS

Simply building hospitals without emphasising prevention mechanisms is not enough to safeguard Bangladeshis from the clutch of non-communicable diseases like hypertension, Abdul Malik, founder and president of the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh (NHFB) said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during a meet the press programme marking the World Hypertension Day at a hotel in Dhaka. The Noncommunicable Disease Control (NCDC) Program of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), and NHFB jointly organised the event.

Speaking to journalists, NCDC officials said the number of hypertension patients in the country is increasing as there are no symptoms to detect the disease.

They said the NCDC Program has been running "Hypertension Detection, Treatment, and Follow-up" activity since 2018 by establishing NCD corners at various government hospitals to provide free healthcare services to hypertensive patients. The DGHS has undertaken plans to increase the number of NCD corners all across the country to 200.

Professor Dr Robed Amin, director of the NCDC Programme, said, "The prevalence of hypertension is rising exponentially. Combating this crisis requires concerted efforts from the health sector, along with other bodies of the government, civil society organisations, mass media and all others."

Speakers at the programme urged civil society organisations, mass media, and people of all walks of life to work in a collaborative way alongside the government to reduce the exponential prevalence and spread of hypertension.

According to a recent study, one in five Bangladeshi adults suffers from hypertension, also dubbed as "silent killer", which increases the risks of various non-communicable diseases, especially cardiovascular diseases.

Untreated hypertension can lead to chest pain or angina, heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeats, and even stroke. In addition, hypertension can cause kidney damage. 

This year's World Hypertension Day was observed with "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer" as the theme. 

Bangladesh / Top News

hospital / Non-communicable diseases / treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

14h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

15h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

3h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

3h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

5h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire